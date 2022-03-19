Blues Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Johnnie Taylor, Little Willie John and “Don’t Be Cruel” songwriter Otis Blackwell will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. Six recordings also will be inducted: Bo Diddley’s 1958 self-titled album, as well as the singles “Eyesight to the Blind” by Sonny Boy Williamson, “Farther Up The Road” by Bobby “Blue” Bland, “Good Rocking Tonight” by Roy Brown, “Rock Me Baby” by B.B. King and “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” by the Baby Face Leroy Trio.

The induction ceremony will be May 4 in Memphis, Tennessee, in conjunction with the Blues Music Awards. Because the Blues Hall of Fame inductions could not be held two years ago because of the pandemic, the 2020 class also will be inducted that day.

The 2020 inductees include Bettye Lavette, Billy Branch, Eddie Boyd, Syl Johnson and George “Harmonica” Smith.

