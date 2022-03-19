Ceremony celebrates West TN poets

JACKSON, Tenn.—One local organization is celebrating poetry competition winners.

The Griot Collective of West Tennessee held a ceremony at the ComeUnity Cafe.

Close to forty students from elementary through high school across West Tennessee submitted poems, and the winners read their poems during the ceremony.

Each winner received a cash prize.

The winning poems were chosen by poet Whitney Rio-Ross.

Leaders with the organization say these competitions help kids get involved with poetry.

“We’re very much committed to supporting the community and this is a good way to support literacy and to just get the kids involved with writing and hopefully develop a love for poetry,” said James Cherry, president The Griot Collective of West Tennessee.

Their next event will be a poetry and open mic afternoon from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m. on April 23 at the light trap books.