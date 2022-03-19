Clearing Out Mid Afternoon Saturday, Great Weather Sunday

Forecast Update for Saturday and Sunday March 19th And 20th:

Winds are still gusting to 20 mph for Saturday but we’ll have lower winds as the day goes on and sunshine will slowly start to appear in the mid afternoon. Sunday brings the first day of Spring which is looking great with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. More on the first day of Spring below.

Clouds will slowly clear out on Saturday afternoon as well enjoy a cool but mostly clear late afternoon and evening. The second half of the weekend will bring dry and sunny weather!

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks like it is going to be a pretty nice one for all of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and top out at around 71° on Sunday. Clouds should gradually clear out in the mid afternoon Saturday. If we get the sun to peak though in the afternoon we could see highs reach 60°. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday thought for the first day on Spring. The winds will stay out of the north for most of the day on Saturday before changing back to the south on Sunday helping us warm up some. Nice weather looks to continue into the beginning of the following work week. Saturday night could be a bit chilly with many of us falling into the upper 30s but we should stay well above freezing.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to start out just as nice as Sunday with highs near 70° and mostly sunny skies. Clouds and shower chances return though during the middle of the week. Some storm activity looks likely on Tuesday but the location of the most significant storm threat is still up for discussion as the system gets a little closer. A slight cool down will come on Wednesday and Thursday behind Tuesday’s cold front. We could end up with a couple inches of rain from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are getting towards the end of winter here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get closer to Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

