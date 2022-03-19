Local nursery helps the community Spring forward

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local nursery is helping communities Spring forward.

Carter’s Nursery Pond & Patio held its annual Spring Expo to educate the community on how to clean and maintain their ponds and other landmarks.

There was also an art expo showcasing local artist Matt Brown.









The owner of the nursery says events like these helps those that want to enhance their backyard.

“We want you to make an informed decision and do it right the first time. And there’s huge interest in it since COVID hit, everybody’s stuck at home, so you’ve got your backyard and that’s kind of people’s canvas,” said Mark Carter, owner Carter’s Nursery Pond & Patio.

The nursery is located on 2846 Old Medina Road in Jackson.