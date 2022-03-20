Dry And Mild Into Monday, Rain And Cooler Tuesday

Forecast Update Sunday Evening:

Winds were lower along with a picture perfect day of sunshine and lower humidity for the first day of Spring. The pattern will continue right into Monday as well. We’ll also notice, it want be as cold tonight as temperatures will drop to the upper 40’s by morning. Rain and storms will return shortly after as a major severe weather outbreak could be setting up over parts of the southeast soon.

(View From Lexington Looking West Towards Jackson) A pleasant night continues as we have dropped into the upper 50’s heading towards the upper 40’s by morning. Visibility is great tonight under clear skies.

TONIGHT:

Another clear night ahead with calm to very light westerly breezes around 2 to 5 mph. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper to mid 70’s towards sunset with lows coming in around 46 by early morning tomorrow.

MONDAY:

Monday looks to be about as nice as Today was with highs topping out in the lower 70’s and light southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will start to increase into the evening and a slight chance of a shower mainly west by around midnight tomorrow night.

TUESDAY:

Monday night clouds will take over with showers possible by early morning Tuesday. Tuesday will bring a possible severe outbreak to parts of the southeast but as it looks now, most of the severe weather will be well off to our south. We’ll want to monitor for any storms that may hold together and make it into our southern counties. For now it looks to be some heavy rain entering the picture with the best chances of rain in west Tennessee in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Showers will gradually wind down for the most part, late Tuesday night but a few showers will return into Wednesday morning. Thursday through Friday look cooler by dry and this pattern should last right into the weekend with highs between the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Lows will return to the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

We are now in Spring and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we continue through the active season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

