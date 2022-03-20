‘Duck Dynasty’ star hunts Civil War artifacts in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of the stars of the A&E show “Duck Dynasty” is filming a new show about the hidden treasures of metal detecting.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Jase Robertson was recently in Vicksburg on a hunt to look for Civil War artifacts.

Local land owner Rob Long says that Robertson’s metal detecting will be featured on an upcoming series on the History Channel.

Long and a friend had done some metal detecting at Grant’s Canal, a property that had been owned by Long’s family before they deeded it to the National Park Service.

His research shows that a substantial amount of ordnance had been fired in the area.

