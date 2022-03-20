Early morning incident prompts heavy police presence

JACKSON, Tenn. —An early morning incident occurs near a local hotel.

According to information received from some of our Wbbj-7 news tipsters, an incident occurred in the area around the Econo Lodge located at 1890 US-45 Bypass.

The event required a large law enforcement presence including officers with Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Courtesy of M. Renee

Courtesy of M. Renee

A news tipster also alerted us to someone being airlifted from an area nearby.

We have reached out to the Jackson Police Department, but were told due to an ongoing investigation that no details can be released at this time.

We were instructed to contact the office on Monday for further information.

A contact from THP confirmed that units responded to an incident but only in a support capacity, and that the case belongs to JPD.

Stay tuned to Wbbj-7 Eyewitness news on-air and online as we find out more information on the incident.