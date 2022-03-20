Goodwill sale offers brides-to-be savings for that special day

JACKSON, Tenn. –One organization is helping brides-to-be say ‘yes’ to the dress.

“All of the stores started yesterday with the sale with at least 20 gowns. Many of the stores had many more than that,” said Chris Fletcher, PR and Communications manager of Goodwill Industries of Middle TN.

The annual Wedding Gown Weekend was back across the state.





“This is the 12th year that Goodwill has held this annual sale, and every year in the spring our brides-to-be across Middle and West TN start looking forward to this sale, because so many of them know this is an opportunity to save a lot of money,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher says you never know what types of gowns you’ll see during the sale.

“We also have many bridal shops that donate gowns to us and so some of the gowns are new with tags, others are vintage from individuals and may come from any era,” Fletcher said.

He also says brides-to-be can save a lot of money and give a new life to a gown that was worn once.

“They could come in with a gown anywhere between 50 dollars and 300 dollars, so it’s a tremendous savings on a beautiful gown,” Fletcher said.

One shopper says this sale helps brides-to-be and the community.

“They cost hundreds and thousands of dollars and they’re used once, so it’s wonderful to see them being reused and somebody who’s getting married to be able to have a chance, if they can’t afford it. Then maybe they can afford one here and I think that’s a wonderful thing for the community,” said customer, Karen Howell.

Fletcher says this sale is thanks to the support of donors and shoppers.

The proceeds from these sales, like any sale at Goodwill, benefits Goodwill’s non-profit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher says they expect to have this sale again in the spring of next year.