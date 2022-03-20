“Peter Pan” bids farewell to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Hub City’s trip to Neverland is coming to an end.

The Ballet Arts Jackson had their last “Peter Pan” performance this afternoon.

This was its annual spring performance. The last time “Peter Pan” performed was in 2014.

Caroline Meinert, artistic director of Ballets Arts Jackson, says she’s always blown away by her performers and the community.

“I’m always blown away by the support that Jackson gives us. It really is wonderful to have our community in full support of us,” Meinert said.

Meinert says their next production will be “The Nutcracker” the second weekend of December at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.