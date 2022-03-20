‘The Batman,’ still No. 1, crosses $300 million

(AP) —“The Batman” is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office.

Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections.

The biggest competitor this weekend was the anime “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” which was released by Crunchyroll and Funimation, and took in an estimated $17.7 million in its first weekend in North America.

The horror film “X” also debuted this weekend along with the crime drama “The Outfit,” starring Mark Rylance.

To read more details on this week’s box office, click here.

For more news stories from across the United States, visit our website here.