Name: City & State Zelma Grace Presley, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 84

Place of Death: AHC of Paris

Date of Death: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens

Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation: After 10 A.M. Monday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: March 24, 1937 in Scuddy, Kentucky

Both Parents Names: Henry Clay Grace and Nancy Spurlock Grace, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Willie H. Presley; married: March 5, 1977; preceded: June 9, 2001

Daughters: City/State Saundra (Nathan) Johnson, Lexington, Kentucky Kathy Hale, Letcher, Kentucky Donna Underwood, Michigan City, Indiana Diana Johnson, preceded

Sons: City/State Ricky (Jane) Caudill, Chesterton, Indiana Kim Caudill, Letcher, Kentucky Ronnie Caudill, Michigan City, Indiana Charles Caudill, preceded

Sisters: City/State Margaret Brashear, Viper, Kentucky Alberta Adkins, Mooresburg, Tennessee Imanell Caudill, Indiana Carol Suter, preceded

Brothers: City/State Charles and Claude Grace, both of Florida Raymond, Ronnie, Randal, Tommy and Bob Grace, all five preceded

Other relatives: She is also survived by a very special great grandson, Clayton Caudill, by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.