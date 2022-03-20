Zelma Grace Presley

Name: City & State Zelma Grace Presley, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 84
Place of Death: AHC of Paris
Date of Death: Saturday, March 19, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: After 10 A.M. Monday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: March 24, 1937 in Scuddy, Kentucky
Both Parents Names:  Henry Clay Grace and Nancy Spurlock Grace, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Willie H. Presley; married: March 5, 1977; preceded: June 9, 2001
Daughters: City/State Saundra (Nathan) Johnson, Lexington, Kentucky

Kathy Hale, Letcher, Kentucky

Donna Underwood, Michigan City, Indiana

Diana Johnson, preceded
Sons: City/State Ricky (Jane) Caudill, Chesterton, Indiana

Kim Caudill, Letcher, Kentucky

Ronnie Caudill, Michigan City, Indiana

Charles Caudill, preceded
Sisters: City/State Margaret Brashear, Viper, Kentucky

Alberta Adkins, Mooresburg, Tennessee

Imanell Caudill, Indiana

Carol Suter, preceded
Brothers: City/State Charles and Claude Grace, both of Florida

Raymond, Ronnie, Randal, Tommy and Bob Grace, all five preceded
Other relatives: She is also survived by a very special great grandson, Clayton Caudill, by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Personal Information: Ms. Presley was a Baptist by faith. She worked and retired from U.S. Chemicals of Michigan City, Indiana. Zelma was also a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and dining out.

 

