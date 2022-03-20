Zelma Grace Presley
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Zelma Grace Presley, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|84
|Place of Death:
|AHC of Paris
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Randy Stephens
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 10 A.M. Monday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 24, 1937 in Scuddy, Kentucky
|Both Parents Names:
|Henry Clay Grace and Nancy Spurlock Grace, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Willie H. Presley; married: March 5, 1977; preceded: June 9, 2001
|Daughters: City/State
|Saundra (Nathan) Johnson, Lexington, Kentucky
Kathy Hale, Letcher, Kentucky
Donna Underwood, Michigan City, Indiana
Diana Johnson, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Ricky (Jane) Caudill, Chesterton, Indiana
Kim Caudill, Letcher, Kentucky
Ronnie Caudill, Michigan City, Indiana
Charles Caudill, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Margaret Brashear, Viper, Kentucky
Alberta Adkins, Mooresburg, Tennessee
Imanell Caudill, Indiana
Carol Suter, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles and Claude Grace, both of Florida
Raymond, Ronnie, Randal, Tommy and Bob Grace, all five preceded
|Other relatives:
|She is also survived by a very special great grandson, Clayton Caudill, by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Presley was a Baptist by faith. She worked and retired from U.S. Chemicals of Michigan City, Indiana. Zelma was also a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and dining out.