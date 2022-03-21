Carroll County high school seniors honored for test scores

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Seven high school seniors from Carroll County were recognized on Monday.





The seniors were recognized by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for their academic excellence by scoring a 29 or better on the national ACT test.

The chamber hosted a luncheon at Mallard’s Restaurant to honor them.

This is the 10th group of students to be selected for the chamber’s ACT wall of honor.

“Today is a way of recognizing young people for outstanding academic achievement. At the same time, we’ll recognize their schools, their teachers, and those individuals that made a difference in these young peoples’ lives,” said Brad Hurley, President of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

The wall was created in 2013 and has a total of 127 students.

Find more local news here.