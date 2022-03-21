Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has told senators that she will defend the Constitution and decide cases “without fear or favor” if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

She delivered a brief opening statement Monday at her high court confirmation hearing.

Things will get more pointed on Tuesday when she takes her first questions from senators, including several firmly opposed to her.

She is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

Jackson said she is “humbled and honored” by her historic nomination.

