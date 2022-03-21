Mickey Gene Cooper, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in Bartlett, Tennessee, March 20, 2022. He was 80 years old.

Mickey was born March 10, 1942, to Virginia and Thomas Cooper. He was reared by his grandmother Iva Farley. After graduating from Paragould High School, he attended Memphis State University. While in high school he met Dianne Cunningham. They married in 1963 and moved to Memphis where they started their careers and their family. Mickey will be remembered for his love of family, humor, and cars. He was a generous and loving man with many friends and loved ones. Mickey was a member of Arlington Church of Christ.

Mr. Cooper leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Dianne Cooper; two daughters, Stacey Martin (David) and Michelle Cooper; two grandsons, Stephen Martin and Jake Martin; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cooper will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Jeremy James, preacher at Arlington Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Cooper will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

