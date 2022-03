Mugshots : Madison County : 03/18/22 – 03/21/22

David Roshto David Roshto: Criminal trespass

Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Reckless driving

Andrew Ryals Andrew Ryals: Violation of community corrections

April Herron April Herron: Simple domestic assault

Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Criminal trespass



Carter Shulke Carter Shulke: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest

Christopher Hernandez Christopher Hernandez: Violation of community corrections

Corey Norris Corey Norris: Schedule IV drug violations, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Failure to appear

Darrell Dancer Darrell Dancer: Schedule II drug violations, open container law, evading arrest, reckless driving



Dawn Pewitte Dawn Pewitte: Driving under the influence

Derrick Williamson Derrick Williamson: Simple domestic assault

Dietrich Glass Dietrich Glass: Aggravated assault

Dijon Bush Dijon Bush: Aggravated assault

Dontavious Bond Dontavious Bond: Aggravated assault, violation of probation



Gail Beckham Gail Beckham: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Gewaun Johnson Gewaun Johnson: Violation of probation

Greg Khachatryan Greg Khachatryan: Public intoxication

Isaac Terry Isaac Terry: Aggravated domestic assault, especially aggravated burglary

Jarius Curry Jarius Curry: Simple domestic assault



Jasmine Bond Jasmine Bond: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Julia Smith Julia Smith: Disorderly conduct

Kawanda Payton Kawanda Payton: Aggravated assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

Krystal Rogers Krystal Rogers: Violation of community corrections



Marcuse Bowden Marcuse Bowden: Evading arrest, violation of probation

Marico Wade Marico Wade: Failure to appear

Matthew Cupples Matthew Cupples: Shoplifting/theft of property

Misty Weatherspoon Misty Weatherspoon: Violation of probation

Octavious Rodgers Octavious Rodgers: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Patrick Fossett Patrick Fossett: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Quentien Mays Quentien Mays: Failure to appear

Ricky Vay Ricky Vay: Schedule VI drug violations

Robert Patterson Robert Patterson: Violation of probation

Rodney Barnett Rodney Barnett: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



Rontavious Love Rontavious Love: Violation of probation

Russell Collins Russell Collins: Violation of community corrections

Russell Willis Russell Willis: Shoplifting/theft of property

Samson Bills Samson Bills: Failure to appear

Shankinia Beard Shankinia Beard: Simple domestic assault



Tammy Mealer Tammy Mealer: Violation of probation

Terrance Mcnary Terrance Mcnary: Harassment (oral threat)

Trdarius Girley Trdarius Girley: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Zachary Elian Zachary Elian: Retaliation for past action, public intoxication

Zianna Woods Zianna Woods: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/21/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.