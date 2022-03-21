Robert Maddox, age 58, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Southaven, MS. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Zion Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for the Maddox family will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Zion Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M. until the Service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Maddox was born on May 26, 1963, in Brownsville, TN to the late Robert F. Maddox and surviving Carolyn Wright Maddox of Brownsville, TN. He was employed with Delta Faucets of Jackson, TN. He enjoyed sports and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys and the TN Vols. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is also survived by his wife: Ellen Lewis Maddox of Brownsville, TN; four sons: Wade Maddox (Lindsey) of Union City, TN, Bradley Maddox (Mallory) of Lewisburg, TN, Joshua Maddox (Dani) of Bolivar, TN, Billy Dutton (Brittany) of Gleason, TN; two daughters: Kasie Young (Travis) of Stanton, TN, Amy Dutton (Brandon Jones) of Alamo, TN; three sisters: Debbie Clement of Brownsville, TN, Jane Hopper (Mike) of Brownsville, TN, Gail McCaleb of Memphis, TN; He leaves a legacy of 24 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service will be Joshua Maddox, Wade Maddox, Bradley Maddox, Brandon Jones, Travis Young, and Mike Hopper.

In lieu of flowers, the Maddox family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Attention Sharolett Allen, c/o In South Bank, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.