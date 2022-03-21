Showers Move in Tonight, Bringing Heavy Rain to Many Over the Week

Weather Update – Monday, March 21 – 7:30AM

TODAY:

We’re seeing chilly and clear conditions as we begin our Monday morning. Temperatures range from the 30’s to 50’s across West Tennessee. However, into the afternoon, we’ll see clouds increase along with temperatures into the 70’s for highs today. We remain mostly dry until 8-10PM this evening as more showers begin to move in. These showers shouldn’t be affecting the Jackson area until about 3AM. Lows should reach in the 50’s as showers continue into tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off early with rain showers but storms won’t be far behind. Heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow, beginning around 2-3AM and lasting into the afternoon. This could bring some flooding concerns into the week. Humid conditions remain tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 60’s. Lows should drop into the 50’s with rain showers continuing overnight. An upwards of 1.5″-3″ of rain is possible for some before showers taper off Wednesday morning.

THIS WEEK:

A few light showers remain on Wednesday but should taper off by the afternoon. A low chance remains later in the evening also. Highs should reach in the upper 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight should remain mostly dry with lows in the 40’s. By Thursday, a dry start to the day is ahead but a low chance of rain is possible by the afternoon. Highs should remain in the 50’s with overnight lows once again falling in the 40’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

After our wet week, some sunshine and drier conditions will be ahead by the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are ahead Friday with highs in the 60’s. Lows will drop into the 40’s with mostly clear conditions. Similar conditions are ahead Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop in the 30’s with sunshine returning by Sunday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

