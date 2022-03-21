Tennessee adds new state song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new tune is joining “Rocky Top,” “The Tennessee Waltz” and others on the list of Tennessee’s official state songs.

“I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” was dedicated as a new state song following legislation signed into law earlier this month.

The song is written by Karen Staley and performed by Grand Ole Opry stars Dailey & Vincent, who say the song always gets an overwhelming reaction and they’re honored the recording has made history.

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) and Representative John Windle (D-Livingston). Senator Bailey says, “This song is a beautiful love letter to Tennessee and reminds me how lucky I am to live here.”

