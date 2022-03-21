Tennessee State expanding technology program in Africa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is expanding a technology program for underserved students in Africa to four additional countries.

The school says Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia will join Liberia and South Africa with online courses taught by Tennessee State professors.

The program is part of a science, technology, engineering and math partnership with the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Apple Inc. provides iPads for participating students. Robbie Melton of the Smart Technology Innovation Center at Tennessee State says the programs for the new countries will start this fall.

