Clifton man indicted in death of Hardin County deputy

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the shooting death of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke.

Back in September, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the on-duty shooting, according to a news release.

Locke was fatally shot while responding to assist other deputies during a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton, the release says.

The release says during the investigation, agents identified Todd Alan Stricklin as the person responsible.

On Monday, a Hardin County Grand Jury indicted Strickland on first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

Strickland remains in custody at the Chester County Jail.

He’s being held without bond.

