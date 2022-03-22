Discovery Park joins in on the National Ag Day Celebration

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America held an event on Tuesday to learn more about agriculture and the important role it plays in our everyday lives.

The National Ag Day Celebration is a chance to learn more about agriculture’s impact on our food, fuel, and fiber.

Discovery Park also honored the day with the kick off of their new green houses set to open later this year.

More than 25 organizations, educators, and individuals participated by sharing the impact of agriculture.

Students in attendance also had the opportunity to learn more about potential careers in the field.

“It is really great to work with these young people. They were really enthusiastic and really excited about being here and about what they were going to do. They were really excited when they got to take home their gold shovel. So yeah, it was a fun day,” said Discovery Park President and CEO Scott Williams.

Students and attendees planted seeds at the ground-breaking ceremony of Farm Credit Mid-America Education Pavilion and Greenhouses.

