Evelyn Victoria Pace, age 1 Month and 4 days, passed away on March 20, 2022, at the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital surrounded by her adoring family. She was a bright light that will forever shine in our hearts.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Robert E. Garrett; and her maternal grandmother: Vickie Poole.

Little EV is survived by her parents: Robert A. Pace and Stephanie McClellan of Friendship, TN; one brother: Wyatt West of Tullahoma, TN; paternal grandparents: Darron and Cindy Blalock of Dyersburg, TN; maternal grandparents: Michelle Coleman of Lake Cormorant, MS; paternal great-grandparents: Wanda Cheshier (Jerry) of Bolivar, TN; two maternal great-grandfathers: Jim Poole of Salisbury, NC and Steven McClellan of GA; three uncles: James Conner Pace of Brownsville, TN, Shane Ellington of Bells, TN, Steven McDonald of MS; three aunts: Crystal and Dacey Ellington of Bells, TN, Brilee Blalock of Dyersburg, TN; Many, many extended family members, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

A Celebrate of Life memorial will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Okena Park of Dyersburg, TN at 1:00 P.M. Everyone is requested to please wear pink in honor of EV.

Bells Funeral Home