Evelyn Victoria Pace

Img 9181 2Evelyn Victoria Pace, age 1 Month and 4 days, passed away on March 20, 2022, at the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital surrounded by her adoring family.  She was a bright light that will forever shine in our hearts.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather:  Robert E. Garrett; and her maternal grandmother:  Vickie Poole.

Little EV is survived by her parents:  Robert A. Pace and Stephanie McClellan of Friendship, TN;  one brother:  Wyatt West of Tullahoma, TN; paternal grandparents:  Darron and Cindy Blalock of Dyersburg, TN;  maternal grandparents:  Michelle Coleman of Lake Cormorant, MS; paternal great-grandparents:  Wanda Cheshier (Jerry) of Bolivar, TN;  two maternal great-grandfathers: Jim Poole of Salisbury, NC and Steven McClellan of GA;  three uncles:  James Conner Pace of Brownsville, TN, Shane Ellington of Bells, TN, Steven McDonald of MS;  three aunts:  Crystal and Dacey Ellington of Bells, TN, Brilee Blalock of Dyersburg, TN; Many, many extended family members, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

A Celebrate of Life memorial will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Okena Park of Dyersburg, TN at 1:00 P.M.  Everyone is requested to please wear pink in honor of EV.

