Janice Marie McCaskill Miles, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life on March 21, 2022.

A native and longtime resident of Fayette County, her parents were the late Chalmers Edward McCaskill and Jennie Leuvenia Umbarger McCaskill. Additionally, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Nunnally, Lela McCaskill and Charlotte Linda McCaskill and two brothers, James Edward and John Thomas McCaskill.

Janice enjoyed spending time with her dog, Chico, watching her daytime soap operas and attending church at Williston Baptist Church.

She leaves behind three children, Christina Gray of Somerville, TN, Greg Miles (Candie) of Somerville, TN and Lindsay Crowder (Jacob) of Gulf Breeze, FL; three sisters, Dolly Graves of Hickory Valley, TN, Brenda Miles of Somerville, TN and Connie Huff (John) of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Lloyd D. McCaskill (Debbie) of Flintville, TN and Johnny McCaskill (Alice) of Milan, TN; eight grandchildren, Brittney High (Dylan), Dalton Gray, Abbie Miles, Rylee Miles, Kaitlyn Crowder, Will Crowder, Gabe Crowder and Ella Crowder; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Services for Ms. Miles will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ricky Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Ms. Miles will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Williston Baptist Church, 6807 Highway 76, Williston, TN 38076.

