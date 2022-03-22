Mugshots : Madison County : 03/21/22 – 03/22/22 March 22, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Mitzi Bastin Mitzi Bastin: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Christopher Julian Christopher Julian: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Danesha Shivers Danesha Shivers: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Daniel Green Daniel Green: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Danika Plunk Danika Plunk: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Don Paul Wright Don Paul Wright: Simple domestic assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption Jadarius Reid Jadarius Reid: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Markell Crutcher Markell Crutcher: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Mical Jefferson Mical Jefferson: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption Wesley Marshall Wesley Marshall: Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter