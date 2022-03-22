New devices work to keep Tennessee River clean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A network of devices is being installed across Tennessee to help keep waterways clean.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has partnered with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and others to deploy a network of Seabin devices.

According to a release, Seabin devices work continuously, skimming and collecting marine debris from the surface of the water. They can each remove up to 3,000 pounds of debris a year and also filter things like gasoline, oil, and microplastics from the water.

The devices will be installed in more than a dozen locations across the state, mainly along the Tennessee River. Nearby locations include Pickwick Landing State Park in Hardin County and Paris Landing State Park in Henry County.

Those interested in having a Seabin device installed, such as river-based businesses or local governments, are encouraged to contact Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. Click here for more information.

