New diner opens in former Brownsville post office

The building was once the Brownsville post office in 1935 and a furniture store in the 70’s. And now it is home to Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grill.

Owners Dr. Jack and Glenda Pettigrew say they offer homemade burgers, chicken and fries, with a soda fountain and ice cream bar.

Pettigrew says he has always dreamed of owning a restaurant, and is grateful that the community has supported him on that journey.

“People have stopped in the entire time we have been working on the building just wanting to come in and look around,” Jack said. “They have been very excited for it being just another option for a place to eat.”

“We are very hopeful that it is going to be a destination that people will drive from Jackson, Covington, or Memphis and come join us for a meal,” said Glenda.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday they will stay open until 9 p.m, and Sunday they serve a brunch special.

Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grill is located at 60 South Washington Avenue in Brownsville. For more information, click here.

