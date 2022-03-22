Funeral service for Ophelia Crawford Carney, age 80, will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Carney died Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Carney will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

