Richard McLaurine Abernathy, Sr., age 73, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of Dianne Abernathy, departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 20, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born May 27, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late George Stanton Abernathy, Sr. and Dorothy Fisher Green Abernathy. He was married on January 8, 1972 to his loving wife, Dianne Varnell Abernathy. He worked in the family’s real estate business with his father, brother and sons. Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trap shooting and hunting of all kinds. He was a member of Jackson Hole Hunting Club in Colt, Arkansas where he spent a lot of time during retirement. Known as “Pop”, family time was most important to him, and he always attended all of his children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Mr. Abernathy is survived by his wife, Dianne Abernathy; two daughters, Amy Little (Daniel) and Rebecca Mize (Mitch); two sons, Rick Abernathy (Kimberly) and Doug Abernathy; and eight grandchildren, Austin Abernathy, Cole Abernathy, Landon Abernathy, Rowe Abernathy, Caroline Little, Julia Mize, Claire Little and Edie Mize.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stan Abernathy and granddaughter, Laurine Isabelle Abernathy.

Funeral Services for Mr. Abernathy will be at 3 P.M. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Somerville, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Rev. Tyler Kenyon, Associate Minister at Christ Presbyterian Church, with Rev. John Sartelle assisting. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Abernathy will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Christ Presbyterian Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Christ Presbyterian Church, 500 Teague Store Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

