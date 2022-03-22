School system holds career fair to fill open positions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a career fair Tuesday to fill upcoming open positions in the fall.















“Our goal is to make sure that we have a certified teacher in front of every student when classes start for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Greg Hammond, Chief Public Information Officer for JMCSS.

Hammond says they had over 100 candidates pre-register for the event, and says they want to get a head start.

“This is for all positions,” Hammond explained. “That is certified and non-certified, that is teachers, bus drivers, food service. Educating and taking care of our students, it takes a team, and we are continuing to build that team week by week.”

Principal Dr. Kimberly Quinn with Denmark Elementary says she has three positions that need to be filled, and with each candidate, she starts off with a conversation.

“We start with a conversation about what they have to offer for our school,” said Quinn. “Then I share the exciting things going on in our school and if they are a great fit for our scholars, we are ready to welcome them aboard.”

Quinn says the biggest incentive she tells future candidates is what it is like to work with a team.

“It is more than a job. Our school is an atmosphere with a family structure in place,” Quinn said. “Teachers are offered support and they get to see the bright faces of our scholars everyday. What more could an educator ask for?”

Recent college graduate Summer Miller says she has always wanted to be an educator, and was grateful to talk to employers one on one.

“Excited for fresh blood to come in and continue what they have created in Jackson and within the school system. It was very welcoming and felt like home in a way,” Miller said.

Each candidate was able to fill out an application on the spot for each vendor.

