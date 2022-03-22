Severe Threat with Gusty Winds and Heavy Rainfall Returns Today

Weather Update – Tuesday, March 22 – 7:30AM

TODAY:

Showers and storms began early this morning and have lessened in intensity as they crossed the Mississippi River and into West Tennessee. The risk of severe weather has increased for our area, with a marginal risk over the southern part of the region. Main impacts are flooding and damaging winds, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is also a flood watch in effect for the same areas until 7PM tonight. A wind advisory is also in effect for the southern line of counties until 7PM tonight with wind gusts up to 40 MPH that could lead to power outages.

Showers may taper off this morning but won’t last long. Storms and showers will pick back up around 10AM-12PM and continue bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds along with it. Most of the area is expected to receive 1″-3″ of rainfall by the evening. Highs are expected to reach in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with wind speeds nearing the teens for most of the day. However, after about 8-10PM, the chance of storms should drop off. This should leave us with a few scattered showers overnight and into tomorrow, along with lows in the 50’s.

TOMORROW:

A few light showers remain on Wednesday but should taper off by the afternoon. A low chance remains later in the evening also. Highs should reach in the upper 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight should remain mostly dry with lows in the 40’s. By Thursday, a dry start to the day is ahead but a low chance of rain is possible by the afternoon. Highs should remain in the 50’s with overnight lows once again falling in the 40’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

After our wet week, some sunshine and drier conditions will be ahead by the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are ahead Friday with highs in the 50’s. Lows will drop into the 40’s with mostly clear conditions. Similar conditions are ahead Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop in the 30’s with sunshine returning by Sunday and 70’s return by next week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

