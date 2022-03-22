Shirley Esra Enoch

Name: City & State Enoch ShirleyShirley Esra Enoch of Paris
Age: 83
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Sunday, March 20, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 Friday, March 25, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, and after 12:00 PM Friday
Date/Place of Birth: December 21, 1938, in Jackson, TN
Pallbearers: Johnny Pierce, Bert Pierce, Ben Enoch, Josh Enoch, Nathan Dodd, and Dustin Enoch.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Enoch and David Enoch
 John Henry Esra and Artie Annie Smith Esra Oliver, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Carlos Ray Enoch, Married: May 18, 1958; Preceded: September 27, 2016
Daughters: City/State Debbie Dean of Buchanan, TN

Ramona Pierce of Paris, TN

Carla Smith, preceded
Sons: City/State Mike Enoch of Springville, TN

David (Laura) Enoch of Paris, TN

Anthony Enoch, preceded
Grandchildren: 13 – Wayne (Sue) Enoch, Josh (Pam) Enoch, Ben (LaToya) Enoch, Shanna (Will) Mathis, Demina “Dee” (Clint) Rogers, Stephanie Dodd, Nathan Dodd, Greg Dodd, Dustin Enoch, Tiffany (Chris) Miller, Johnny Pierce Jr., Bert Pierce, Lani (Justin) Enoch.

1 – Michael Dean, preceded
Great Grandchildren: 32
Sisters: City/State Dorothy Newton of Jackson, TN

Clara Krannichfelt and Viola Fullington both preceded
Brothers: City/State Billy Esra and Virgil Esra, both preceded
Personal Information: Shirley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She had a column in the Paris Post Intelligencer. She loved music, family and especially her grandchildren. She was an outstanding woman.

 

