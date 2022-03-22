Shirley Esra Enoch
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Shirley Esra Enoch of Paris
|Age:
|83
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, March 20, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 Friday, March 25, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, and after 12:00 PM Friday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 21, 1938, in Jackson, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Johnny Pierce, Bert Pierce, Ben Enoch, Josh Enoch, Nathan Dodd, and Dustin Enoch.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Enoch and David Enoch
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden)
|John Henry Esra and Artie Annie Smith Esra Oliver, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Carlos Ray Enoch, Married: May 18, 1958; Preceded: September 27, 2016
|Daughters: City/State
|Debbie Dean of Buchanan, TN
Ramona Pierce of Paris, TN
Carla Smith, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Mike Enoch of Springville, TN
David (Laura) Enoch of Paris, TN
Anthony Enoch, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|13 – Wayne (Sue) Enoch, Josh (Pam) Enoch, Ben (LaToya) Enoch, Shanna (Will) Mathis, Demina “Dee” (Clint) Rogers, Stephanie Dodd, Nathan Dodd, Greg Dodd, Dustin Enoch, Tiffany (Chris) Miller, Johnny Pierce Jr., Bert Pierce, Lani (Justin) Enoch.
1 – Michael Dean, preceded
|Great Grandchildren:
|32
|Sisters: City/State
|Dorothy Newton of Jackson, TN
Clara Krannichfelt and Viola Fullington both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Billy Esra and Virgil Esra, both preceded
|Personal Information:
|Shirley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She had a column in the Paris Post Intelligencer. She loved music, family and especially her grandchildren. She was an outstanding woman.