Showers & Weak Storms Continue Tonight, Cool Week Ahead

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for March 21st:

Showers & weak storms will continue to impact all of West Tennessee this evening. The severe weather threat will be areas south and east of Madison county through 7pm with gusty winds being the main threat. Clouds and rain chances continue on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend. Catch the latest forecast details and more on your storm threat coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue tonight and the winds will remain quite breezy as well. The heavy rain will begin to clear out but some light showers will linger overnight. Tuesday night lows will fall down to around 50°.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds and showers will stick around for most of the day on Wednesday. Some weak storms will be possible but most of the activity will just be rain showers. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 50s under the clouds and on the back side of the storm system. It will remain windy at times with the winds out of the west or southwest. Clouds and showers will move out late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and lows will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds will linger for the first half of the day on Thursday and the showers should wrap up before the sun comes up. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 50s and the winds will come out of the west and be a bit breezy. It will be a bit chilly in the morning and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 30s again by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be one of the nicer days during the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach the low 60s and the winds will be light out of the west. It will be a bit chilly again Friday night with lows dropping down near 40° for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the forecast again this weekend but it will be a little chilly and a few degrees below normal. We will see more clouds on Saturday then Sunday and highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday highs will reach the mid 60s and the winds will come out of the west on Sunday and out of the northwest on Saturday. Sunny skies are expected for the most part on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13