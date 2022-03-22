Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South

ELGIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi.

High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as a possible tornado passed the city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

More than 90,000 homes and businesses are without power from Texas to Mississippi.

Several tornadoes were spotted in Texas Monday, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin.

The storm also spawned tornadoes close to Dallas-Fort Worth, in the Lake Texoma area in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma, and in eastern Texas.

