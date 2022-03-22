TBI: Tennessee woman dead after officer-involved shooting

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy trying to serve an arrest warrant exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was later found dead inside a residence.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies were attempting to enter a home and serve the felony warrant late Monday when they were met by the female suspect with a rifle.

The statement said a deputy fired when she pointed the rifle at officers, and she was able to close the door to the home.

Officials said they entered again later and found her dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that an autopsy is planned.

