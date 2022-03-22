Tennesseans celebrate Ag Day in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee recognized Ag Day on Tuesday.

A news release says farmers, agriculture officials and more gathered for Ag Day in Nashville.

The day started with a proclamation from Lee, and also had a spotlight on the dairy industry.

“Today we celebrated the dedication of farmers and foresters,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “It was a great time for the ag industry to be together and showcase Tennessee’s number one industry. I am a fifth-generation dairy farmer, so the milking contest was an enjoyable part of today’s festivities.”

