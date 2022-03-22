U.S. hospital welcomes first Ukraine child cancer patients

Four Ukrainian children with cancer and their families have arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials with St. Jude on Tuesday said it’s the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine.

More than 400 Ukrainian children with cancer have been evacuated to a clinic in Poland.

Doctors are rapidly working to place them in one of some 200 hospitals in 28 countries.

Evacuations began immediately after Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The young patients who arrived in Memphis range from nine months to nine years in age.

They’ll receive complex medical care, as well as trauma-informed psychosocial therapy.

