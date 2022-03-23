Carl Alvin “Bubba” Gurkin, Jr., age 66, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Karen Starrett Gurkin, departed this life Sunday evening, March 20, 2022 at his home.

Bubba was born January 1, 1956 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Carl Alvin Gurkin, Sr. and Peggy Jean Fortune Gurkin. He was married January 25, 1986 to Karen Starrett Gurkin and was a member of Morris Memorial Baptist Church in Moscow. Bubba was employed as a maintenance technician and an avid Dallas Cowboys and Alabama football fan. He was an outdoorsman who loved deer hunting, mountains and horses.

Mr. Gurkin is survived by his daughter, Elaine Seavers (Eric) of Louisville, TN; his son, Frank Gurkin (Haley) of Nesbit, MS; two sisters, Ramona Hunter of Kentucky and Holly Dawn Gurkin of Moscow, TN; two grandchildren, Ellie Ember Gurkin and one on the way; and his niece and caregiver, Meagan Hall.

Funeral Services for Mr. Gurkin will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Moscow with Gary Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Gurkin will be from 12 noon to 1:30 P.M. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Steven Wilkerson, Jonathan Tice, Eric Seavers, Alex Hall, Frank Gurkin and John Pugh. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Colson and Donnie Oliver.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

