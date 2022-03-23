Cool & Breezy Weather Continues, Warm Up Coming Next Week!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for March 23rd:

Cloudy, cool and breezy weather will continue tonight and last during the day on Thursday. Some sunshine will try to return on Friday and Saturday but temperatures are expected to remain below normal until next week. There is a chance some of us could hit 80° early next week. We will talk about the warm up and let you know when your next chance for storms could be returning to the region coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will stick around for most of the night tonight. It will remain windy at times with the winds out of the west or southwest. Clouds and showers will move out some late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and lows will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. The wind chill could be near freezing as we start your Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds will linger for the first half of the day on Thursday and the showers should wrap up before the sun comes up. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 50s and the winds will come out of the west and be a bit breezy. It will be a bit chilly in the morning and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 30s again by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be one of the nicer days during the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach up to around 60° and the winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the west. It will be a bit chilly again Friday night with lows dropping down near 40° for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the forecast again for the start of this weekend but it will be a little chilly and a few degrees below normal. We will see more clouds on Sunday as a weak front will stall out around the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. The winds will out of the north most of the weekend but will try to transition more to the south by Sunday night. The winds will remain a bit breezy on Saturday and overall the weekend will see below normal temperatures but we should stay mostly dry, even with dealing with the stalled out front.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice warm up is coming for the start of next week. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will warm us back into the low to mid 70s on Monday and highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday. The winds will begin to kick up on Tuesday as well as the next cold front gets a littler closer. The front is expected to pass through sometime on Wednesday and could bring a return of the rain showers and a chance for storms will also exist. As of now the severe weather threat is being monitored as there are still several factors yet to be determined from the next system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

