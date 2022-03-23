Fredric Johnson Grimes, Jr., age 52, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, March 19, 2022.

Fredric was born September 1, 1969 in Inkster, Michigan, the son of the late Fredric Johnson Grimes and Linda Limon. He was employed as a truck driver for many years and will be remembered for being a loving husband and the best dad in the world. Fredric was an avid reader who loved reading his Bible and talking on the phone to his wife. He had a beautiful smile with a great sense of humor. He was always the life of the party and a hardworking man who enjoyed joking around.

Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda Grimes; his daughter, Alethia Ray (Tyler); two sons, Shawn Grimes and Bradley Betts (Samantha); five grandchildren, Blake Betts, Bailey Betts, Essiana Ray, Honesti Ray and Tysiah Ray; and his sister, Sandy Greenwade (Kenny).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Zavala and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Alethia Betts.

The family will have a service at a later date at their home.

