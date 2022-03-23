Jackson officials review department, taxpayer needs during meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Day two of this year’s city budget work session took place at Jackson City Hall Tuesday morning.

“The council has kind of done budget hearings in late May-June to try to craft the budget. And so what we’ve been working toward is a more inclusive process with our council to understand what our budget process is,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

This meeting is designed to find out what the departments need in next year’s budget.

“These are needs. These aren’t really a lot of wants. I mean these are also if you look at it an alignment machine for the garage. We either do that or outsource it. Every time we’re paying an outsourcing cost or buy new tires, so you’re looking at the cost and benefit analysis of everything,” Conger said.

Like every year, there are many things to budget for. However, priorities will stay the same when we compare this fiscal year with previous years.

“I think our priorities are the same. We enhance quality of life, provide public safety opportunities and enhance our public safety as well, and that goes into central dispatch, police, fire, as well,” Conger said.

Focusing on taxpayers, part of the city’s capital budget includes $1 million for a bike and pedestrian plan.

“We want to start implementing more access for pedestrians and bicycles. So we have a million dollars so we can start working that plan every year to include those to build more sidewalks, to build better bike plans that’s outside of the state grants. We continue to go after the infrastructure, we continue to go after to enhance pedestrian bikes as well,” Conger said.

Conger says he hoped for a normal budget year. However, due to inflation and the rise fuel prices, the council is still predicting for the unknown.

Find more local news here.