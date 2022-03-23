Mary Ann Thomas Holley, 87 of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life on March 14, 2022 at Baptist Collierville.

Ann was born June 11, 1934 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James M “Sam” Thomas, and Helon M. Farley Thomas. She worked for Salant & Salant in Somerville and owned her own flower shop called Ann’s Flowerland in Moscow. She was also a Master florist at Kroger. In her earlier years, she taught ball room dancing at Arthur Murray Studio and was a member of the Eastern Star as well as the Fayette County Business and Professional Woman’s Club.

Mary is survived by her four sons, George Dittfurth (Suzanne), James Dittfurth (Esther), Ray Holley and David Holley; five grandchildren, Chance and Cody Dittfurth, Corey Holley, Stevie Holley and Amanda Matlock; and eight great grandchildren, Hailey Grace Matlock, Olivia Matlock, Joseph Matlock, Trinity Holley, Kinsley Holley, Kawai Dittfurth, Luke Holley and Ella Holley.

Funeral Services for Ms. Holley will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Holley will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.