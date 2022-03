Mugshots : Madison County : 03/22/22 – 03/23/22

Tacarra Turner Tacarra Turner: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brandon Epperson Brandon Epperson: Criminal impersonation

Dennis Haynes Dennis Haynes: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Deonkievious Cooper Deonkievious Cooper: Violation of probation

Gregory Peet Gregory Peet: Rape



Isaiah Anderson Isaiah Anderson: Aggravated assault, violation of probation

Jason Smith Jason Smith: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations

Jaydon Ripepi Jaydon Ripepi: Evading arrest

Joshua McDougle Joshua McDougle: Violation of probation

Kanisha Lewis Kanisha Lewis: Violation of probation



Llyntrell Jones Llyntrell Jones: Failure to appear

Nickalos Swain Nickalos Swain: Failure to appear

Quincy Pollard Quincy Pollard: Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Quincy Pollard: Aggravated assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Randall Gray Randall Gray: Assault

Thomas Reed Thomas Reed: Theft under $999



Victor Bond Victor Bond: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/23/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.