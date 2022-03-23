New pizza place opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Henderson County has a new place to grab a slice of pizza.

Amazing Pizza and Wings in Lexington

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Amazing Pizza and Wings in Lexington.

The restaurant serves pizza, wings and subs.

Owners Jason and Courtney Conway say the recipe for their pizza dough is unique to the area.

They offer free delivery for businesses during lunch hours, starting around 10 a.m.

Both owners say they’re grateful for the support and appreciate the small town atmosphere.

“Small town community. It is what we are used to. It’s a happy environment. Everybody knows everybody,” said Courtney Conway.

“I mean the community has really kind of embraced us, and I’m really glad to be a part of the chamber,” said Jason Conway.

Amazing Pizza and Wings is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

