New plant store opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Just in time for the spring, a local business has moved to downtown Jackson.

Grounded Plant Company offers hand-picked, grown indoor house plants, plant care items, event rentals and more.

Store owners say the business grew fast, and they needed more space to expand.

They say the new location brings more space and opportunity to cultivate a unique plant experience.

Store owners say customers can expect more classes like House Plant 101, terrarium classes, yoga, and sound bowl meditations.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Grounded Plant Company is located at 114 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

