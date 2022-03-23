Name: City & State Robert B. Camper of Paris, TN Age: 57 Place of Death: His Residence Date of Death: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home Minister/Celebrant: Dusty Stout Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, and after 12:00 PM Saturday Date/Place of Birth: July 31, 1964, in Chicago, IL Pallbearers: Tim Hester and members of the Henry Co. Sheriffs Dept. Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Fred Thomas Camper and Rita Jeanette Kajer Camper, both preceded Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Longtime Companion: Donna Snow of Paris, TN Aunts & Uncles: Sissy (Lynn) Waggoner of Palmersville, TN; Helen Marski of Gary, IN; Jean (Freddie) Hollis of Hornbeak, TN; Judy Lessard of Puryear, TN; and Bennie Camper of Puryear, TN. Personal Information: Robert worked at the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for 22 years. He also worked at Middleton Lumber for 17 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved animals and was the Search and Rescue K-9 unit coordinator. Memorials may be made to: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242