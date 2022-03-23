Showers Linger Today, Drier Weather For The Weekend

Wednesday Morning Forecast Update for March 23rd:

Highs come in the morning hours today and after sunrise into the afternoon, we’ll struggle to get out of the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Mostly dry weather is on the way for several days, so hopefully you got your rain fix in. Warmer weather is on the way, but will be it be here for the weekend? Catch the latest forecast details coming up right here.

TODAY:

Clouds and showers will stick around for most of the day on Wednesday. Some weak storms will be possible but most of the activity will just be rain showers. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 50s under the clouds and on the back side of the storm system. It will remain windy at times with the winds out of the west or southwest. Clouds and showers will move out late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and lows will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds will linger for the first half of the day on Thursday and the showers should wrap up before the sun comes up. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 50s and the winds will come out of the west and be a bit breezy. It will be a bit chilly in the morning and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 30s again by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be one of the nicer days during the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach the low 60s and the winds will be light out of the west. It will be a bit chilly again Friday night with lows dropping down near 40° for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the forecast again this weekend but it will be a little chilly and a few degrees below normal. We will see more clouds on Saturday then Sunday and highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday highs will reach the mid 60s and the winds will come out of the west on Sunday and out of the northwest on Saturday. Sunny skies are expected for the most part on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

and I hope you have a great rest of the day!

