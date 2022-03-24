Gov. Lee proposes 30-day suspension of grocery sales tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.

Lee said in a statement Thursday that the move would provide some financial relief to state residents amid rising inflation nationwide.

He called it the “most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean” as the cost of living continues to rise.

He said the proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered next week.

