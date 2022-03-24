Jackson Symphony welcomes Nashville-area musicians

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony welcomed four Nashville-area musicians to the Hub City.

Dan and Reid Isbell, of the Brothers Hunt, along with Wynn Varble and Casey Beathard, gathered for an evening of live performances at Madison Downs.

Ballads and Boots Songwriter’s Night is an event created to enjoy the creativity and artistry of four Tennessee musicians.

Guest enjoyed food and drinks that were followed by live performances.

Tables and tickets at Madison Downs were reserved on a first come, first serve basis.

All proceeds raised from ballads and boots go to support the Jackson Symphony.

