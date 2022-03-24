Local groups Go Red for Women in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several local groups celebrated the 18th annual Go Red for Women campaign, raising awareness on the number one killer in women.

“This is a celebration of all the accomplishments for women, the Women of Impact, the Red Tie Society, the Circle of Red Women, the sponsors that we have,” said Stan Harris, Co-Chair of the 2022 Go Red for Women campaign.

With the help of these and other groups, the Go Red for Women campaign set a new milestone.

“Last year’s campaign raised $186,000. $65,000 of that was raised by the 2021 class of Women of Impact, which was a record amount,” Harris said.

The funds raised helped to do many things.

“Research, education, new cutting edge technology to help prevent or take care of heart disease once it happens,” Harris said.

Funds also when to raise awareness.

“Brings the awareness even to the people who can’t be here tonight of the importance of supporting the work and the mission of the American Heart Association,” Harris said.

Marda Wallace, with the Women of Impact, says raising awareness to heart disease is something that needs to be done even more.

“One out of every three women are affected by heart disease or stroke. We’ve got to get that message out there. We’ve got to still educate, and it is the number one killer,” Wallace said.

