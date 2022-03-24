Local teen assembling care packages for kids in Ukraine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jane Marie Franks, Miss Lexington Outstanding Teen, partnered with the global organization “Helping Hands” to assemble care packages for the kids in Ukraine.

Franks says she spent her 16th birthday assembling these boxes because she wants the kids and teens her age to know they’re not alone.

“I have a project called Operation Global Needs,” Franks said. “It’s my social impact initiative. My goal is to pack and distribute boxes full of school supplies, toys, hygiene items, and give to children all around the globe in need.”

She says she hopes to inspire the youth of West Tennessee to impact the lives of those in need.

“Sadly I believe that youth sometimes find them maybe uncool or can be hard and challenging. I think it’s important to show them that small acts of kindness lead to big changes,” said Franks.

Franks says often times we as Americans take for granted our liberties and freedom, while other kids suffer due to events beyond their control.

“Oftentimes these kids deal with famine, war, and challenges in life that sometimes we don’t always get to see,” Franks said. “To share the fact that we haven’t forgotten them and that they are seen is very important to me.”

When asked what inspired this decision, Franks says her favorite quote gave her the idea to help because one voice can make a difference, no matter how small.

“I always loved this quote: ‘Someone can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,’ and I truly believe every child has the ability to help someone in small ways that can lead to big changes.”

